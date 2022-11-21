A Littlehampton school is celebrating after its ranking from Ofsted improved following an inspection.

St Catherine’s Catholic Primary is now rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, following a visit to the school in Highdown Drive in September.

This is an improvement on the previous ‘Requires Improvement’ classification.

Head teacher Derek Croghan said: “The school has been on a journey of improvement over the last few years and it is wonderful to see all the hard work have a real impact. We have made exciting changes to our curriculum, ensuring that it is both engaging and challenging for all of our pupils.

Head teacher Derek Croghan and pupils at St Catherine's Catholic Primary School, Littlehampton, celebrate their recent good Ofsted inspection. Pic S Robards SR2211161

"We want our pupils to have a wide variety of experiences in their time with us and this year we have started running Forest School which has already been a huge success. Our journey of improvement doesn’t stop here and we are all looking forward to what can be achieved in the future.”

The report found ‘pupils are happy, feel safe and are well supported at St Catherine’s’.

It added: “Relationships between everyone are special. Pupils are confident to share any concerns as they know adults will listen and help them. Expectations are high, and pupils rise to meet them. In lessons and around the school, pupils behave well. Pupils strive to earn the ‘good disciple’ award in recognition of their all-around effort. They listen carefully to their teachers and each other.”

Inspectors also found leaders and governors have high aspirations for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

It added: “From the youngest children to the oldest pupils, classrooms are calm and purposeful. Pupils are eager to contribute in lessons. They love to learn and work hard.”

Other areas to come in for praise were the ‘strong safeguarding culture in the school’ and that ‘leaders are tenacious in ensuring that every pupil has the confidence to raise concerns’.