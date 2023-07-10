NationalWorldTV
New restaurant announces it's opening in Littlehampton next week

Reservations are being taken for a new dining venue in town.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST

Firebird Littlehampton’s website says it will open its doors on Monday, July 17. It will be located at 52 High Street – the space formerly occupied by Bad Saint.

The restaurant’s new website features the venue’s menu, showing it will serve small plates as well as larger entrees.

Some of the dishes include: Firebird chilli – chicken breast cooked in its own chilli sauce; Beyti – minced sirloin wrapped in a soft tortilla, served in bitesize pieces; burgers – including a spicy lamb burger; as well as wraps and burritos. The small plates are listed as 3 for £15, all day every day.

Firebird Littlehampton will open in the space previously occupied by Bad Saint. Picture: Derek MartinFirebird Littlehampton will open in the space previously occupied by Bad Saint. Picture: Derek Martin
Firebird Littlehampton will open in the space previously occupied by Bad Saint. Picture: Derek Martin

