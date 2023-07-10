Reservations are being taken for a new dining venue in town.

Firebird Littlehampton’s website says it will open its doors on Monday, July 17. It will be located at 52 High Street – the space formerly occupied by Bad Saint.

The restaurant’s new website features the venue’s menu, showing it will serve small plates as well as larger entrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the dishes include: Firebird chilli – chicken breast cooked in its own chilli sauce; Beyti – minced sirloin wrapped in a soft tortilla, served in bitesize pieces; burgers – including a spicy lamb burger; as well as wraps and burritos. The small plates are listed as 3 for £15, all day every day.

Firebird Littlehampton will open in the space previously occupied by Bad Saint. Picture: Derek Martin

HAVE YOU READ? Littlehampton RNLI called out to two medical incidents and a person in distress in the water