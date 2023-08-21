Littlehampton Screen on the Green: People flock to watch Matilda the Musical

​​An estimated 1,500 people descended on Littlehampton’s East Green on Saturday for a free night of cinema under the stars to watch 2022 musical film adaption, ‘Matilda the Musical’.

The ninth instalment of the free event, supported by Cuff Miller was organised by Littlehampton Town Council and was warmly welcomed by local residents and tourists alike.

Foodies indulged in a variety of sweet and savoury treats courtesy of The Sussex Catering Company, Dal Fuoco, Nic and Ben’s Entertainments, Jim Jam’s Barista and Bakes and the Littlehampton District Lions Club. After the sun had set the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Freddie Tandy, officially opened the event and thanked everyone for supporting the event and contributing to a fantastic evening.

This year's Screen on the Green event in Littlehampton saw Matilda the Musical shown

Speaking after the event the Mayor, said: “I would like to thank Tyndall Jones for collecting £331.98 and everyone who donated for my chosen charities which support men’s mental health. The money raised will hugely support future projects planned by these charities and your generosity goes a long way in benefitting so many local people.”

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, added: “Thank you so much to everyone who attended our Screen on the Green event on Saturday and to those who took the time to speak with me and complete the Town Council’s event survey. It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the evening together. I would like to thank all of our fantastic contractors and caterers for supporting the event. There is still plenty more to come in the Town Council events calendar, pick up one of our event guides from Manor House or High Street shops to find out more.”