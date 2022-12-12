Littlehampton Sea Cadets are hoping somebody can answer their Christmas wish – by volunteering to fit a kitchen for their headquarters.

The group, of around 30 cadets aged 10 to 16, meet at their base in Rope Walk every Tuesday and Friday, and Wednesdays for band practice.

But the large, detached building had fallen into very poor state of repair. As such, volunteers from the cadets group approached builders’ merchants Wickes, in Littlehampton, to apply for help from its Community Fund.

Store manager Adam Cox visited the unit and took measurements to work out what kitchen units might fit in. A couple of weeks later, he confirmed the firm would be able to supply floor and wall cabinets, hob, worktops, plinths, sink, tap, two ovens etc and some building materials. The total cost to Wickes was more than £3,000.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets are hoping somebody can help them install their much-needed new kitchen

Now, the cadets just need somebody to help them fit the kitchen. Volunteer Tom Sparks said: “Our building is very old and originally built to be the Harbour Masters home and had been the local fire brigade headquarters before the Littlehampton Sea Cadets became resident back in 1946.

“We, as a registered charity organisation, are currently facing difficulties in providing a safe and comfortable environment for our members due to the poor state of the building and in particular our kitchen.

“We would like to complete the renovation of the kitchen and as we have had a very generous donation from Wickes builders’ merchants of brand-new units and ovens all we need to do is get them installed.

“While our volunteers will give their best efforts, we still need help from individuals or companies to help complete installation. Anyone who could help having skills in plastering, electrics and fitting worktops would be most appreciated.”

At the cadets’ meetings, hot drinks and refreshments are provided, and on some occasions, there is practical training for them to learn food preparation, cooking and safety. For this, the group needs to refurbish the kitchen to ensure continuous health and safety standards.

