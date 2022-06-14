The initiative is managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum in conjunction with the town council, with the aim of recognising the achievements and contributions made by local sporting heroes and community champions.

Anyone from junior to senior level, team or individual, is eligible, as well as off-pitch heroes, and nominations can be put forward for in ten different categories.

Olympic silver medallist Gail Emms and town councillors Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Jill Long with all the 2021 award winners

The award categories are:

Sportsperson of the Year

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Coach of the Year

Sports Team of the Year

Youth Sports Team of the Year

Administrator of the Year

Contribution to Youth Sports

Contribution to Disabled Sports

Unsung Hero, dedicated to non-sporting people who have made invaluable contributions in the past 12 months

Lifetime Contribution to Sport

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of the town council’s community resources committee, said: “The Sports Awards not only recognise the dedicated sports people of Littlehampton but also the people behind the clubs and organisations that work tirelessly to support our local clubs and ensure their success.

"It has been a great year for our sports clubs, in particular the football club, so make sure you get nominating so achievements can be further recognised.”

The closing date will be July 31, 2022, and nominations will be considered by a judging panel, with the winners announced on October 3 at an awards ceremony hosted by former England football player Steve Hodge.

Billy added: “Go on, get behind your sporting star from Littlehampton who has excelled at local, national or even international level.”