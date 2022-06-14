The initiative is managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum in conjunction with the town council, with the aim of recognising the achievements and contributions made by local sporting heroes and community champions.
Anyone from junior to senior level, team or individual, is eligible, as well as off-pitch heroes, and nominations can be put forward for in ten different categories.
The award categories are:
Sportsperson of the Year
Young Sportsperson of the Year
Coach of the Year
Sports Team of the Year
Youth Sports Team of the Year
Administrator of the Year
Contribution to Youth Sports
Contribution to Disabled Sports
Unsung Hero, dedicated to non-sporting people who have made invaluable contributions in the past 12 months
Lifetime Contribution to Sport
Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of the town council’s community resources committee, said: “The Sports Awards not only recognise the dedicated sports people of Littlehampton but also the people behind the clubs and organisations that work tirelessly to support our local clubs and ensure their success.
"It has been a great year for our sports clubs, in particular the football club, so make sure you get nominating so achievements can be further recognised.”
The closing date will be July 31, 2022, and nominations will be considered by a judging panel, with the winners announced on October 3 at an awards ceremony hosted by former England football player Steve Hodge.
Billy added: “Go on, get behind your sporting star from Littlehampton who has excelled at local, national or even international level.”
Nominations can be made via www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/sports-awards or pick up a form from the council offices.
