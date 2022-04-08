Dr David Hodges from Stellar Vets, which is based at 14-16 Anchor Springs in Littlehampton, was shortlisted from more than 22,000 nominations, as one of just three finalists in the Petplan Vet of the Year award.

David has been nominated for the award for last two years, but this is the first time he has been chosen as a finalist.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David said: “I always wanted to be a vet since I was three years old. I followed my dreams and it’s the best job in the world.

Dr David Hodges from Stellar Vets in Littlehampton with his Petplan Vet of the Year award

“To be nominated by so many pet owners in Littlehampton is heart-warming and humbling. For them to take time out and vote for me is just fantastic.

“The awards are nationwide, so there is a huge amount of competition, and it means so much as they are voted for by the people that really count – my clients and colleagues.”

Practice nurse, Wendy Collins from Stellar Vets, added: “Littlehampton really does have its own supervet!

“So much has been achieved by David and the team at Stellar Vets. We only opened the practice 14 months ago, so to gain this national recognition is a fabulous feat that really puts Littlehampton on the map.”

Dr David Hodges from Stellar Vets in Littlehampton with his award

Petplan run the nationwide search to find the UK’s top veterinary professionals each year and receive tens of thousands of nominations from clients and veterinary staff highlighting the fantastic work that goes on in practices on a daily basis, helping keep pets healthy and owners happy.

David received his finalist award at a glittering black tie awards ceremony at The Kimpton Clock Tower Hotel in Manchester.

To watch the nomination video visit you can visit Stellar Vets’ website.