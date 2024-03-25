Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day 2024: Event date revealed and stall booking open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlehampton Town Council is bringing the annual event back to Rosemead Park for an afternoon of family entertainment, the annual Horticultural and Craft show, live stage performances and a wide variety of stalls.

A highlight of the event is the Community Marquee, giving local organisations the chance to showcase what they do and raise much-needed funds. Usually, more than 40 organisations take part and now it’s your chance to book a stall.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee said: “The Town Show and Family Fun Day is a fantastic event that celebrates the Littlehampton community by showcasing the groups, and individuals that make the Town a great place to live in or visit.

The Age UK stall at last year's town show. Photo submitted.

"If you are a local voluntary organisation, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity and make sure you book a stall!”

Those who would like to have a stall at this event, should fill in the form online by visiting the following link www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/townshow-booking

The closing date for applications is Sunday, May 26, 2024.