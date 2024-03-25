Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day 2024: Event date revealed and stall booking open
and live on Freeview channel 276
Littlehampton Town Council is bringing the annual event back to Rosemead Park for an afternoon of family entertainment, the annual Horticultural and Craft show, live stage performances and a wide variety of stalls.
A highlight of the event is the Community Marquee, giving local organisations the chance to showcase what they do and raise much-needed funds. Usually, more than 40 organisations take part and now it’s your chance to book a stall.
Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee said: “The Town Show and Family Fun Day is a fantastic event that celebrates the Littlehampton community by showcasing the groups, and individuals that make the Town a great place to live in or visit.
"If you are a local voluntary organisation, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity and make sure you book a stall!”
Those who would like to have a stall at this event, should fill in the form online by visiting the following link www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/townshow-booking
The closing date for applications is Sunday, May 26, 2024.
The town show returned in September 2023 for its 20th anniversary event, having been cancelled the year before out of respect following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.