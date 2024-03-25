New restaurant set to open in Worthing – and there's not long to wait

Worthing’s culinary scene is set to expand with the opening of a new Indian street food venue.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 25th Mar 2024
Signage has gone up for Bengal Bertie’s, located at 139-141 Montague Street, in Worthing’s West End.

According to its website, it is ‘coming soon’. It replaces Bulgarian restaurant Sofia, which closed last year after the death of owner Boris Gelebeshev.

Information on the Bengal Bertie’s website reads: “Our new establishment is set to redefine your dining experience with an exquisite array of unique Indian street food dishes.

Bengal Bertie's is due to open soon in Worthing's West End. Photo: Katherine HMBengal Bertie's is due to open soon in Worthing's West End. Photo: Katherine HM
"Nestled in a relaxed and casual atmosphere, our eatery aims to transport you to the bustling streets of India, where every bite tells a tale. From aromatic chaats to mouth-watering kebabs and inventive regional specialties, our menu promises a tantalising journey through the diverse and rich tapestry of Indian street cuisine.

“Whether you’re a seasoned spice enthusiast or just embarking on your flavourful adventure, our cosy space invites you to savour every moment, embracing the spirit of casual indulgence in the heart of Worthing. Get ready for a gastronomic escapade that captures the essence of India, right here in the community.”

The venue will be open seven days a week, from 5pm to 11pm.

