BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day returns this weekend – all you need to know

​​On Saturday, the annual Town Show and Family Fun Day returns to Rosemead Park for an afternoon of entertainment, live stage performances and a wide variety of high-quality stalls.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised by Littlehampton Town Council, there is a full entertainment programme with live music on stage from The Shake Out and the Kelly Collab, magic shows from Nick Clark and Nolan Davis as well as an energetic display from award-winning Sussex Tornados.

People can enter their four-legged friends into the free dog show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organised by the Littlehampton Dog Training Club, there are prizes in the following categories; Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Best Veteran- Over 7 and Best Rescue Dog. There is no need to register in advance.

Most Popular
The Littlehampton Town Council Town Show was last held in 2021. Photo: Scott RamseyThe Littlehampton Town Council Town Show was last held in 2021. Photo: Scott Ramsey
The Littlehampton Town Council Town Show was last held in 2021. Photo: Scott Ramsey

Children can enjoy a variety of activities including a laser tag zone, interactive dinosaur shows, character meet and greets, art workshops courtesy of Way Out There and Back and Artswork, and other activities with the Arun Youth Projects team. There are also inflatables and rides from Nic & Ben’s Entertainment.

The Horticultural and Craft Show organised by the Town Show Committee promises to please with plenty of exhibits including everything from an array of vegetables and stunning flowers to outstanding skills in the handicraft section.

Read More
Here are all the Sussex primary schools rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

The community marquee will feature more than 50 different social and support groups offering a range of information about their services, as well as the chance to buy a variety of items and win some prizes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the food court, local caterers will include Hey Amigo, Coffees and Creams, Jim Jams, Howie’s Kitchen, The Sausage Roll Kitchen, Picnic and Hamper, Villagio Pizza and the Littlehampton District Lions Club Beer Tent.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “Enjoy a great family afternoon at one of the biggest community events in Littlehampton.

"The Town Show and Family Fun Day is widely regarded as the best event of its kind in the area where the focus is always on celebrating the hard-working groups, organisations and people who make our town such a special place.

"Make sure you come and visit! I’d like to thank our gold sponsor BoKlok for supporting the event and I look forward to meeting their team on the day.”

Related topics:Littlehampton Town Council