Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day returns this weekend – all you need to know
Organised by Littlehampton Town Council, there is a full entertainment programme with live music on stage from The Shake Out and the Kelly Collab, magic shows from Nick Clark and Nolan Davis as well as an energetic display from award-winning Sussex Tornados.
People can enter their four-legged friends into the free dog show.
Organised by the Littlehampton Dog Training Club, there are prizes in the following categories; Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Best Veteran- Over 7 and Best Rescue Dog. There is no need to register in advance.
Children can enjoy a variety of activities including a laser tag zone, interactive dinosaur shows, character meet and greets, art workshops courtesy of Way Out There and Back and Artswork, and other activities with the Arun Youth Projects team. There are also inflatables and rides from Nic & Ben’s Entertainment.
The Horticultural and Craft Show organised by the Town Show Committee promises to please with plenty of exhibits including everything from an array of vegetables and stunning flowers to outstanding skills in the handicraft section.
The community marquee will feature more than 50 different social and support groups offering a range of information about their services, as well as the chance to buy a variety of items and win some prizes.
In the food court, local caterers will include Hey Amigo, Coffees and Creams, Jim Jams, Howie’s Kitchen, The Sausage Roll Kitchen, Picnic and Hamper, Villagio Pizza and the Littlehampton District Lions Club Beer Tent.
Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “Enjoy a great family afternoon at one of the biggest community events in Littlehampton.
"The Town Show and Family Fun Day is widely regarded as the best event of its kind in the area where the focus is always on celebrating the hard-working groups, organisations and people who make our town such a special place.
"Make sure you come and visit! I’d like to thank our gold sponsor BoKlok for supporting the event and I look forward to meeting their team on the day.”