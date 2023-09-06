Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day returns this weekend – all you need to know

​​On Saturday, the annual Town Show and Family Fun Day returns to Rosemead Park for an afternoon of entertainment, live stage performances and a wide variety of high-quality stalls.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Littlehampton Town Council, there is a full entertainment programme with live music on stage from The Shake Out and the Kelly Collab, magic shows from Nick Clark and Nolan Davis as well as an energetic display from award-winning Sussex Tornados.

People can enter their four-legged friends into the free dog show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Littlehampton Dog Training Club, there are prizes in the following categories; Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Best Veteran- Over 7 and Best Rescue Dog. There is no need to register in advance.

The Littlehampton Town Council Town Show was last held in 2021. Photo: Scott Ramsey

Children can enjoy a variety of activities including a laser tag zone, interactive dinosaur shows, character meet and greets, art workshops courtesy of Way Out There and Back and Artswork, and other activities with the Arun Youth Projects team. There are also inflatables and rides from Nic & Ben’s Entertainment.

The Horticultural and Craft Show organised by the Town Show Committee promises to please with plenty of exhibits including everything from an array of vegetables and stunning flowers to outstanding skills in the handicraft section.

The community marquee will feature more than 50 different social and support groups offering a range of information about their services, as well as the chance to buy a variety of items and win some prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the food court, local caterers will include Hey Amigo, Coffees and Creams, Jim Jams, Howie’s Kitchen, The Sausage Roll Kitchen, Picnic and Hamper, Villagio Pizza and the Littlehampton District Lions Club Beer Tent.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “Enjoy a great family afternoon at one of the biggest community events in Littlehampton.

"The Town Show and Family Fun Day is widely regarded as the best event of its kind in the area where the focus is always on celebrating the hard-working groups, organisations and people who make our town such a special place.