More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes were pictured at the Tesco superstore car park in Wick on Wednesday (April 9). The superstore and car park remained open as usual and the travellers have since left the site.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said on Wednesday: “We can confirm that travellers have moved to the car park at Tesco, Littlehampton. As this is private land it will be Tesco’s responsibility to instigate the appropriate action.”

This came after travellers were seen leaving Rosemead Park in Littlehampton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police liaised with Littlehampton Town Council about travellers at Rosemead park on April 7.

"On April 8, after reports were made to police about youngsters entering resident’s gardens, assaults, stones being thrown and residents feeling fearful police powers were authorised and a Section 60C dispersal order was issued, ordering the travellers to leave the next morning (April 9).

“The travellers moved to Tesco in Wick and police quickly attended when complaints were made, enacting legislation again for them to move on.

"Reports included them harassing shoppers, taking food from trolleys, trying to get into cars, damaging a fridge in Currys and stealing items from there and Wicks.”

Sergeant Molly O’Malley said officers ‘acted as swiftly as we could’ and thanked the public for calling in ‘as they really are our eyes and ears’.

She added: “We empathise with the residents, shoppers and businesses impacted by this anti-social and criminal behaviour. We took positive action and quickly enacted legislation for the travellers to leave.

"We will investigate any reports made to us, based on the evidence available.”

As many as 18 caravans and motorhomes had been parked at Rosemead Park after their arrival on Sunday night.

After their departure, Littlehampton Town Council, which owns the site, issued a statement on social media.

This read: “Following enforcement action the unauthorised encampment at Rosemead Park has now departed.

“Sussex Police issued a notice requiring the occupants to leave the site by 10am today (Wednesday, April 9), using their statutory powers in response to reported concerns.

“Town council representatives have since inspected the park and confirmed that the area has been vacated. The site has been checked and is now clean and open for public use.

“We are currently collaborating with Boklok to install temporary concrete barriers within the next few days as an immediate security measure. Work on more permanent preventative solutions will follow in due course.”

The town council said it was installing ‘temporary concrete boulders’ on Thursday, adding: “We're also developing more permanent preventative solutions.”

1 . Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes were pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park More than a dozen caravans and motorhomes were pictured at the Tesco superstore in Wick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell