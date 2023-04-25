Littlehampton veteran to run 100 miles in full body armour in world-record attempt

​This weekend, a Littlehampton veteran is running 100 miles in full body armour to raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity

Richard French, from Littlehampton, will take on the gruelling challenge on Saturday.

Richard was seriously injured in a bomb blast on tour in Afghanistan and again, later in his career, in a parachute accident.

Despite this, he is attempting the world record breaking run to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental ill-health in veterans.

Richard, formerly of the Coldstream Guards, will be attempting to run from Chichester to Hastings in under 24hrs, wearing 10 kilograms of body armour. Richard is a veteran of Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland now wants to raise funds for SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.

Richard, SSAFA’s South East regional fundraising officer, said: “I lost many friends fighting over there [Afghanistan and Iraq], and to suicide due to what they experienced.

"I am putting myself through this very painful experience for those veterans who can't physically or mentally run anymore.”

Richard is no stranger to putting himself through physical trials. He is taking a group of veterans to the Azores in May to compete in an ultramarathon and he regularly takes part in extreme sports, and has competed in the Invictus Games in the past.

Richard said: “I find that long runs on the South Downs has a huge positive effect on my mental health. It gives me time to think through any issues I have while at the same time somehow clearing my mind. The physical challenge gives me focus and drive and works off any issues I may have building up.”

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is a trusted source of practical, emotional, and financial support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need.

In 2021, its trained teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 66,000 people, from Second World War veterans to those who have served in more recent conflicts, or currently serving (both regulars and reserves), and their families.

To support SSAFA and Richard you can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frenchy13