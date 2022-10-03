A grant from Littlehampton Town Council had enabled the club to secure a defibrillator as a training aid and members gave Mrs Long a demonstration of CPR combined with AED after she had presented the device, watched by parents and guests, on Wednesday, September 28.

Tassia Wormald and Jack Bristow were presented with the two sets of bronze, silver and gold Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) certificates and medals for exams taken in Southwater Lake and at Lancing and Littlehampton beaches during July and August.

Mrs Long then presented all members with their RLSS Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallions for exams taken by each member of the club in July.

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club chairman David Slade and Littlehampton mayor Jill Long with members

David Slade, club chairman, said: "This award is a one off, available only during 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and is a special adaption of the RLSS life saving exam that the then Princess Elizabeth took and passed in the late 1930s."

Sophia Hendey, who is preparing to abseil down the British Airways i360 in Brighton to raise money for the club, presented a bouquet to the mayor as a thank you.

Sophia was due to do the abseil on Saturday but it was rescheduled to October 15 due to high winds. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophiahendey to make a donation.