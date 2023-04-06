​​Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club won gold at the Royal Life Saving Society Sussex branch’s mixed pairs competition after fielding two senior teams.

This was the club's second appearance at the competition, which was held in Newhaven. Olivia Kidd and Jack Bristow won first place and the Butlins South Coast World Trophy, while Elish Edwards and Julian Lee were placed fourth. Horsham Life Saving Club was placed second and Eastbourne Life Saving Club came third.

Club coach David Slade said: "The teams contested three events, the most telling of which was the simulated emergency. On this occasion, the pairs were each faced in turn with an unknown incident as they arrived poolside, had 90 seconds to deal with five people in the water, including a baby, in various stages of difficulty, as well as an hysterical mother poolside casualty.

"This being the most important life saving event, the marks are loaded by 1.5 and after this first event, Horsham had a narrow lead of 1.5 points. However, Olivia turned out a terrific 12m line throw rescue for first place and then Jack responded with first in the 50m swim and 50m rescue event, and this was enough to snatch overall victory."

Winners Olivia Kidd and Jack Bristow with their trophy and mascot 'Nigel the Newfie’

Littlehampton Wave members Sophia Hendey and Jude Morris could not defend their Junior Champions 2022 title due to injuries.

Mr Slade added: "This completed a busy two weeks for the club. The club AGM the previous week saw RLSS Sussex branch president John Stainer, on behalf of the Royal Life Saving Society UK, present five Friends of the Society certificates to parents, Stuart Hendey, Kim Horner, Carolyn Bristow, Sara Morris and Jo Hargreaves, all of whom have given wholehearted support to the club since its formation in 2019."

Back in Littlehampton, the club held a sponsored Red Nose training night to raise money for Comic Relief.

Parents with Friends of the Society certificates presented by RLSS Sussex branch president John Stainer

