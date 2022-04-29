Locally Sauced Festival will take place Victoria Park, Haywards Heath on July 23 and 24.

Festival organiser Laura Adeshiyan said: "I was really delighted when I heard the news. It's our first year and you never know if people are going to get it and get what you are trying to do. So to be named in the top 10 food festivals is fantastic."

Laura said the festival will be a premium food and lifestyle festival, celebrating Sussex and encouraging people to shop locally

This is Locally Sauced first year running as a festival and Laura and her team aim to create a festival that celebrates the greatest produce, restaurants and lifestyle boutiques from across Sussex.

As well as celebrating the best Sussex food and drink producers, numerous local bands will be playing over the July weekend, as well as headline act Toploader.

Laura said: "Shopping and dining locally is so important for us all to reduce our impact on the environment as a community. Plus feeling part of a community and enjoying new experiences since all being locked down is something I think we’re all looking forward to this Summer.

I think it's really important to people to look to local events and pushing the local area and businesses. I think trying to live sustainably is something people want to do, but it's not always seen as the most fun thing to do.

"But this is something where they can come down and they can find out and meet there local producers. Find the story behind the products and build up a relationships and have a fun time while doing it."

The two-day event will run from 11am to 4pm on both days.

Tickets are £19.50 per day for adults, £8.50 for children five and over and free for kids four and under.

Locally Sauced is working closely with Fairshare, with a pound of each ticket sold going to the charitable food redistributors.

