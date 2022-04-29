People in Mid Sussex have responded negatively to the Government's plan to change MOTs to every two years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be considering stretching the interval period for the £55 vehicle check-up, which is designed to ensure a car meets the minimum safety standard to be on the road, to every 24 months to alleviate the cost of living crisis.

There was some support for the idea on the Mid Sussex Times' Facebook page, but the overwhelming majority of people were against the plan.

Jules Middleton said: "I think I'd rather the government tackle things like fuel bills, increasing need for foodbanks etc, which might actually benefit those most struggling with the cost of living crisis."

Janet Mactavish commented: "Scrapping an annual test that checks if a car is roadworthy (and only doing it every 2 years) ? Genius idea. NOT."

Jo Burgess said: "No! With smart motorways and vehicles having less checks, more breakdowns causing more chaos!! Annual check at least sees issues coming."

Mark Webb added: "In Australia you get a roadworthy when you buy the car then that's it.... No annual MOT. They don't have any issues with car safety.... It's down to the owner to keep it well maintained and safe."

Theresa Corkill said: "It doesn’t save individuals very much money (I know every saving helps) but presumably may put 50% of garages out of business or downsizing at least."

Stanley Champ said: "Not a good idea, see so many wrecks on the road, will only make it worse."

Carla Sturt commented: "Should be based on age of car. A car which is less than 10 years old..... fine. A car more than 10 years old, dangerous."

Gail Bristow said: "Ridiculous idea, just like telling people to install air source heat pumps in their property."

Pete Lowson said: "Is that it?? That’s their big idea?? How about scrapping the NIC rise. This is the government that is paying the EU £40 billion to leave the EU. Just imagine what could have been done with that money."

MaNo Chesterfield-Steadman said: "They could also try lowering duty on petrol if they want to help us. Or any of the other great suggestions already made here, like cancelling TV licence fees, lower telephone line rental costs and taxing big corporations properly (mentioning no names...)."