London Gatwick Foundation Fund awards £30,000 to Sussex causes

London Gatwick has donated a total of £30,000 to deserving causes throughout the Sussex region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of six deserving groups have been handed a lifeline, which means they can continue to build better communities, support young people and those with additional needs, and improve the health and wellbeing of thousands of people.

Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager at London Gatwick, said: “We are so happy to be in a position to help such worthy causes in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The past few years have been especially difficult for so many of the charities and support organisations that work incredibly hard to help people in need.

Broadfield Community Centre in Crawley has received £5,000 of funding

“These financial awards will go a long way to making sure that the essential services they provide remain accessible to those that benefit from them the most.”

The organisations that are set to receive these life-changing payouts include Relate West Sussex in Crawley which has benefited from £4,700 to provide counselling for couples, individuals, families and children and young people, aged 11 to 19. Funding will go towards staff training and counselling sessions.

Crawley Jumma Group now has £555 towards the cost of a new support group for Asian women and Broadfield Community Centre in Crawley has received £5,000 to help pay for staff and core costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Springboard Project in Horsham has benefited from £8,486 to support its work with children, young people and families by offering support, inclusive play and leisure opportunities. Funding will enable it to increase the capacity of sessions delivered for children and young people (CYP), aged 6-18 years, with special educational needs and disabilities in Horsham.

The Springboard Project in Horsham received £8,486 of funding

Vickie Harvey, fundraising and communications manager at the Springboard Project said: “The funding will make such a difference to the children, young people and families that we support. It will enable us to increase the capacity at sessions, taking more children that require 1:1 or 2:1 support, giving them a more regular break.”

Engage has received £4,764 which it will use to provide socialisation opportunities for rural older and vulnerable people through the TN22 club and TN22 dementia Plus club, offering carers' respite in the Wealden Area. Funding will be used to cover staff, volunteer, venue hire and activities costs.

People Matter Trust benefited from £6,494 to support its work in offering career information, advice and guidance to jobseekers alongside practical support to help them progress into sustained work or accredited training. Money will be used for its jobseekers’ programme in Heathfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Gillard, CEO at People Matter Trust, said: "Unemployment is a major life event which can have a devastating impact on people’s lives, affecting not just the individual but also family members and the wider community. The impact of unemployment can be long-lasting and far reaching, often affecting living standards in retirement and having a negative impact on physical health and mental well-being.”