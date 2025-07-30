London Gatwick say technical issue affecting outbound UK flights is resolved - but expect more delays
A technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) Swanwick air traffic control centre affected the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety on Wednesday, July 30.
However, London Gatwick has informed the public that the air traffic control issue that affected departure flights across the UK had now been ‘resolved’.
A statement from London Gatwick Airport on X read: “A technical issue impacting NATS that affected outbound flights across the UK has now been resolved.
"As a result there are some delays at London Gatwick while operations resume.
"Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline. Check @NATS feed for the latest information.”
For more information on the technical issue, read our context article here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.