London Gatwick say technical issue affecting outbound UK flights is resolved - but expect more delays

London Gatwick Airport has said a technical issue affecting all outbound flights across the UK has now been resolved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) Swanwick air traffic control centre affected the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety on Wednesday, July 30.

However, London Gatwick has informed the public that the air traffic control issue that affected departure flights across the UK had now been ‘resolved’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from London Gatwick Airport on X read: “A technical issue impacting NATS that affected outbound flights across the UK has now been resolved.

London Gatwick Airport.

"As a result there are some delays at London Gatwick while operations resume.

"Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline. Check @NATS feed for the latest information.”

For more information on the technical issue, read our context article here