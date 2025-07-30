All outbound UK flights affected by ‘technical issue’ with air traffic control; London Gatwick issues statement

All outbound flights in the UK are being affected by a ‘technical issue’ with air traffic control, London Gatwick have said.

As a result of a technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) Swanwick air traffic control centre, NATS are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety.

NATS engineers have now restored the system that was affected – but delays are being reported across the country, including Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh.

NATS are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area, and will continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “A technical issue impacting NATS is affecting all outbound flights across the UK.

“There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved.

We are working with NATS to resume flights as quickly as possible. Inbound flights are still landing at the airport. Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline.”

A follow-up statement from a London Gatwick spokesperson said: “A technical issue impacting NATS that affected outbound flights across the UK has now been resolved.

“As a result there are some delays at London Gatwick while operations resume.

“Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline.

“Check @NATS feed for the latest information.”