Nicholas White was nine when he lost his father, Dr Andrew White, and he would like the money he raises to be used to prevent other families and children experiencing the grief he felt.

Appropriately, the ride takes place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, and Nicholas has already raised £2,145 towards his £3,000 target.

Dr White died in 2002, leaving behind his wife Leo White, a nurse at Worthing Hospital, and their two young children, Nicholas and Andrea.

Nicholas White is taking on the London to Brighton Bike Ride for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his father, Dr Andrew White

Nicholas is now 29 and working as an assistant director in the film industry but never takes life for granted.

He said: “On the night my father died, I was at home with my parents, playing Sims. Next thing I knew, I could hear my mum, Leo, calling out his name.

“My first thought was that mum had hurt herself or tripped, as I couldn’t actually see that my dad was on the floor. My mum, a practising nurse at the time, was doing everything in her power to resuscitate him.

Dr Andrew White, who died aged 45, was a keen athlete and competed as a modern pentathlete

“I ran, found the phone, called 999, spoke to an operator and then five or so minutes later, an ambulance arrived and they took over.

“I went to my neighbours whilst my mum travelled with the ambulance and my dad to the hospital in which they both worked. A few hours later, my mum called asking me to come home. When I got home, mum just said, ‘Your dad has gone to a better place’.

“Losing my dad at such a young age was incredibly hard. My mum was so strong.”

Shortly after their father’s death, Nicholas and Andrea opened the Andrew White Stroke Unit at Worthing Hospital in his memory.

Nicholas White with his father, Dr Andrew White

Nicholas added: “My father used to be keen athlete himself and used to compete as a modern pentathlete. What a way to honour him by riding the London to Brighton on Father’s Day.”

Andrew was always exploring new sports and Nicholas has carried on his father’s passion, playing cricket for Findon Cricket Club and rugby for Worthing.

Nicholas said: “I have the privilege of taking part in London to Brighton with the hope that money raised for the BHF can be used to prevent other families and children experiencing the loss and grief that I did at just nine years old.

“The BHF has helped halve the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK but sadly every day hundreds of people lose their lives. It’s only thanks to support from people like us that the BHF can help create new treatments and discover new cures.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicholas-white345 to make a donation.

