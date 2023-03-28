Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Long-running Haywards Heath Ceramics Group holds final meeting after closure of Clair Hall and Covid

Haywards Heath Ceramics Group has held its last ever meeting after 40 years.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:27 BST

The group made the announcement recently, saying that their final gathering was held on Thursday, March 9.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Unfortunately, the group’s membership numbers declined during the Covid pandemic although talks did continue on Zoom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to the sudden closure of Clair Hall without any prior notice and without the promised support of the council, the only venue that was available for us to hold ‘live’ meetings was in St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, for which we were extremely grateful. These meetings resumed in September 2022 but with very depleted audiences.”

Most Popular
Haywards Heath Ceramics Group resumed 'live' meetings in September 2022 at St Wilfrid’s Church. Photo: Google Street View
Haywards Heath Ceramics Group resumed 'live' meetings in September 2022 at St Wilfrid’s Church. Photo: Google Street View
Haywards Heath Ceramics Group resumed 'live' meetings in September 2022 at St Wilfrid’s Church. Photo: Google Street View
Read More
Hurstpierpoint mother who lost one-month-old baby writes book to help others wit...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the past four decades Haywards Heath Ceramics Group hosted a variety of guests taking about ceramics, glass and related subjects. These included: Jane Gardiner, Ann Haworth, Nicholas Panes, Eric Knowles, Lars Tharp, and Will Farmer.

The spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all members, past and present, for the support we received over the years.”

Clair HallHaywards HeathZoomWill Farmer