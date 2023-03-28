The group made the announcement recently, saying that their final gathering was held on Thursday, March 9.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Unfortunately, the group’s membership numbers declined during the Covid pandemic although talks did continue on Zoom.
“Due to the sudden closure of Clair Hall without any prior notice and without the promised support of the council, the only venue that was available for us to hold ‘live’ meetings was in St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, for which we were extremely grateful. These meetings resumed in September 2022 but with very depleted audiences.”
Over the past four decades Haywards Heath Ceramics Group hosted a variety of guests taking about ceramics, glass and related subjects. These included: Jane Gardiner, Ann Haworth, Nicholas Panes, Eric Knowles, Lars Tharp, and Will Farmer.
The spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all members, past and present, for the support we received over the years.”