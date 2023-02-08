Love Island fans are not impressed with Olivia Hawkins’ behaviour on the show, claiming the Brighton actress is ‘toxic’ towards the other girls.

Olivia has been the centre of a number of confrontations already on the show, most recently starting beef with Samie Elish in Sunday night's episode.

Olivia has been the centre of a number of confrontations already on the show, most recently starting beef with Samie Elish in Sunday night’s episode.

In Sunday night’s (February 5) episode, the 22-year-old estate agent seemed to purposefully push a vase of water over Olivia during the ‘Ladiator’ challenge.

The Sussex brunette was not impressed, having already felt that Samie was ‘stirring the pot’ between her and Tanyel Revan, another islander Olivia had fallen out with.

Olivia, who is now coupled up with Kai, was critical of Tanyel's comments, telling the other girls it showed she did not care for Spencer Wilks.

The Brighton actress also took umbrage with Tanyel after the 26-year-old made a joke about the show sending more men into the villa for her.

Olivia, who is now coupled up with Kai, was critical of the hair stylist’s comments, telling the other girls it showed she did not care for Spencer Wilks.

Samie revealed to Tanyel that Olivia was being rude about her behind her back. Later in the same show, Tanyel told Olivia she felt "picked at" and didn't like that the comments were made about her behind her back.

In Monday’s show, Olivia and Samie discussed the issues they had with each other, with the Brighton girl saying: "I don’t like that, it’s like you are getting in my business, taking it and stirring the pot between me and Tanyel.

Samie revealed to Tanyel that Olivia was being rude about her behind her back. Later in the same show, Tanyel told Olivia she felt "picked at" and didn't like that the comments were made about her behind her back.

“Our [Olivia and Taneyl’s] relationship has not been the same since, it should have come from me, not from you.

Speaking on the vase issue from the challenge, she explained: "If I hadn't have been able to move out the way I would have been soaked. I just felt you had a bit of an issue with me.”

Sami told the former ring girl to not take it personally, explaining it was just a game and said she had nothing against her.

The two finished the conversation with a hug and Olivia said in the hut that she was ‘glad’ that the beef between them had been squashed.

However, fans were not impressed with Olivia’s recent actions, with many feeling she ‘picked on’ Tanyel last week.

Olivia, who is now coupled up with Kai, was critical of the hair stylist’s comments about sending more men in, telling the other girls it showed she did not care for Spencer Wilks.

Tanyel is without any romantic connections in the villa after Spencer was dumped from the island with Aaron Waters in Friday’s episode.

The two boys left the show after a public vote saw them in the bottom three with Kai, leaving the girls to decide which one on the trio would stay.

Kai’s growing relationship with Olivia meant the girls decided to keep the semi-pro rugby league player in the villa, leaving Spencer to be sent home with Aaron, despite getting close to Tanyel in the last few days.

Viewers felt Tanyel’s feelings and relationship with Spencer were ignored by the rest of the islanders and claimed the 26-year-old was being ‘pilled on’ by Olivia and the gang.

Olivia has already been involved in one Love Island rivalry this season, having clashed with Zara Lackenby-Brown over Macclesfield Town striker Tom Clare, before the London model left the show last week.

Fans took to social media to express their views, with one saying: “Olivia cannot keep getting away with this! Calling Samie childish like she's not the one that was talking about Tanyel behind her back. Nah, I need her out.”

Another said: “Are the girls afraid of Olivia or what? I didn’t like the convo she had with Sammie.”

Someone else wrote: “Why are the girls all against Tanyel?? Because Olivia sees her as competition, is that why?& paints her in a bad color? These are some of the most 2 faced group of girls I’ve seen so far… sorry not sorry.”

A fourth simply put: “Olivia is such a toxic Hun”

Another commented: “Olivia doesn’t like the chatting between girls but then has spoken behind enough girls back.”

This was agreed with by another fan: “Olivia saying she doesn't like the chatting between girls but she was the first to say something when Tanyel left the room in the first place????”