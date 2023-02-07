Love Island fans have accused Olivia Hawkins of picking on her fellow contestants as she enters a new feud with Samie Elish.

Olivia, who is now coupled up with Kai, was critical of the hair stylist’s comments, telling the other girls it showed she did not care for Spencer Wilks .

In last night’s episode, the Brighton actress was having issues with Samie, after the 22-year-old estate agent purposefully pushed a vase of water into Olivia during the ‘Ladiators’ challenge.

The Sussex brunette was not impressed with Samie or Tanyel Revan, saying after the challenge: “After she did it I told her I was soaking and she just laughed and said ‘it’s just a joke, it’s funny’. If I was as close to Tanyel as I thought, you would think she would come over and see if I was alright. Where is the priority?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The other night she took the comment and ran straight to Tanyel to try and stir it. Now I'm like does she have an issue with me, what’s the problem. Then like straight away grabbing Lana and Tanyel, I feel like she is trying to turn me and Tanyel against each other.

In Sunday’s episode, Samie revealed to hair stylist Tanyel Revan that Olivia was being rude about her behind her back.

“Is it because I was coupled up with Tom? I don’t know. Maybe I'm overthinking it, have I done something wrong?”

In her defence, Samie said: “I’m not being funny, it was a joke in a game. If she is pissed off at that then it is ridiculous I'm sorry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton actress also took umbrage with Tanyel after the 26-year-old made a joke about the show sending more men into the villa for her.

Olivia, who is now coupled up with Kai, was critical of the hair stylist’s comments, telling the other girls it showed she did not care for Spencer Wilks .

Tanyel is without any romantic connections in the villa after Spencer was dumped from the island with Aaron Waters in Friday’s episode.

The two boys left the show after a public vote saw them in the bottom three with Kai, leaving the girls to decide which one on the trio would stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Aaron was sent home by the female islanders because he had no romantic connections. But Kai’s growing relationship with Olivia meant the girls decided to keep the semi-pro rugby league player in the villa, meaning Spencer was sent home as well, despite getting close to Tanyel in the last few says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers felt Tanyel’s feelings and relationship with Spencer were ignored by the rest of the islanders and claimed the 26-year-old was being ‘pilled on’ by Olivia and the gang.

In Sunday’s episode, Samie revealed to hair stylist Tanyel Revan that Olivia was being rude about her behind her back. Later in the same show, Tanyel told Olivia she felt "picked at" and didn't like that the comments were made about her behind her back.

The two seemingly patched things up after their chat, but fans were not impressed by the 27-year-old’s behaviour towards her fellow islanders.

One fan wrote online: “I think Olivia just needs to be beefing with a girl at all times."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Really can’t believe these girls are falling for Olivia’s very obvious mean girl impression. Like they’re really eating it up."

Olivia has already been involved in one Love Island rivalry this season, having clashed with Zara Lackenby-Brown over Macclesfield Town striker Tom Clare, before the London model left the show last week.

One viewer said: "First Olivia had a problem with Zara and now with Tanyel. I’m sorry but this girl is something else."