Love Island fans outraged after Tanvel Regan is dumped in latest recoupling

Love Island fans have voiced their disapproval after Tanyel Regan was dumped from the show in last night’s episode.

The 26-year-old was booted out of the villa following the latest recoupling, which saw the boys choose their partners, leaving one girl single and forced to leave the show.

Tanyel had been in a friendship couple with Ron Hall, but the Essex boy decided to give things another go with Lana Jenkins, who had previosuly left him for new boy Casey O’Gorman.

However, Lana has since realised that she is more romantically interested in Ron, meaning the 26-year-old model decided to couple up with new bombshell Claudia Fogarty instead.

At the end of the episode, fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the latest development in the villa.

Tanyel’s only real hope of staying in the villa was Jordan Odofin, after both had said they were interested in getting to know one another, but the senior HR advisor decided to recouple with Ellie Spence.

Fans believe Jordan made this decision after Shaq Muhammad and Olivia Hawkins questioned Tanyel’s intentions in Tuesday night’s episode.

Both islanders believed that the hair stylist did not like Jordan as much as vice versa, before agreeing that she would drop him ‘like a stone’ if another guy was to come into the villa tomorrow.

Later in the same episode, Shaq expressed his concerns to Jordan about Tanyel.

One fan wrote: “so you’re telling me we lost ZARA AND TANYEL….. but Lana and Olivia are still in that villa.”

A second said: “Tanyel dumped? Is this meant to be a joke.”

Another added: “Tanyel's exit was the saddest one so far.”

Fans were also not happy with Brighton islander Olivia, believing she played a major role in Tanyel’s exit.

One said: “Nah liv is a nasty piece of work.”

Another similarly added: “Olivia gives off such bad energy.”

While someone else agreed: “Olivia forcing something with Kai based on convenience then gossiping about Tanyel who has not tried to force anything with Jordan but is just seeing where things go… the babe needs to leave!!!”

A fourth person write: “I can’t help but feel TANYEL lost out because of Olivia!! Will miss her.”

One simply put: “The ones I feel should be the bottom couples are Ron/Lana, Jordan/Ellie, and Kai/Olivia.”