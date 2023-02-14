Love Island: Fans shocked as Brighton's Olivia Hawkins looks set to split from Kai Fagan in Casa Amor

Love Island fans have been criticising Brighton’s Olivia Hawkins after she forgot Kai Fagan’s name whilst talking to the Casa Amor boys.

The Season 9 islanders are currently taking part in the ‘ultimate relationship test’, after the six girls were told in Sunday night’s episode (February 12) they would be spend a week away in Casa Amor, getting to know a new group of single men.

Last night, viewers saw Olivia forget Kai Fagan’s name in front of the whole Casa Amor villa, when asked by new boy Bayley Mummerry who she was couple up with.

Once she remembered semi-professional rugby player’s name, Olivia told the Casa Amor lads it would take a lot for her head to be turned from her current couple.

Later on in the same episode, the Sussex actress engaged in a flirty conversation with Maxwell Samuda, telling the Casa Amor hunk he was not wasting his time in getting to know her, saying that he was definitely her type.

She told the 23-year-old: “No, you are not wasting your time. You are a charming person and definitely my type.”

Fans were confused and outraged by Olivia forgetting Kia’s name, claiming the 27-year-old was desperate to be the centre of attention.

One viewer said: “Olivia forgetting Kai’s name and then saying it would take a lot to turn her head is crazy. #loveisland”

Another posted: “So Miss Olivia forgot Kai's name. You know the one she's known for a couple of weeks, you know the guy she thinks she's more compatible with after her bitching session about Casey & Samie.. She's a joke.”

A third fan wrote: “People who mug people off to gain attention are not it *cough* Olivia.”

A fourth person said: “Olivia is so desperate to be the centre of attention. She even had to take the bed in the middle of the room.”

One viewer also that forgetting Kai’s name may bring repercussions for Olivia once she returns to the main villa, saying: “Olivia is finished at movie night. they're gonna pull out the clip of her saying she didn't remember Kai's name.”

Kai and the rest of the original Love Island boys were left frustrated in Monday night’s episode, as they overheard the girls having a Casa Amor party.

The 24-year-old PE teacher let out a frustrated grunt when hearing the music and shouting coming from the neighbouring building, but will now have his chance to meet six new girls, who will enter the main villa in tonight's episode (February 14).

Fans are keen to see whether the Manchester man will stay faithful to Olivia or have his head turned by one of the latest bombshells.