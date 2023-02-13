Former Love Island girl hits out at Brighton's Olivia Hawkins as fans prepare for the return of Casa Amor

Former Love Islander Tanyel Revan has hit out at Olivia Hawkins after she was kicked off the show last week.

The 24-year-old spoke after she exited season 9 of the popular dating show on Thursday, February 9, after the latest re-coupling left her single and forced to leave the villa.

Following her exit, Tanyel spoke to Maya Jama on Love Island’s spin off show Aftersun and criticised Olivia, after the Brighton girl formed a controversial couple with Kai Regan.

Kai had been on a couple with Tanyel, but had been getting to know Olivia behind her back, something which shocked the north Londoner.

Tanyel said: “When she first mentioned it to me, I can't lie, I was like, 'What?'

"Literally, where had it come from as I didn't think it would be the case, do you know what I mean?

"But the way I saw it was, I'm done with him, I know I don't want anything from him, so if I can't have him why should no-one else be there? I didn't want to be selfish.

"I didn't even fancy him any more so I wasn't going to be selfish, I thought, 'I'd rather you be happy' and she was a good friend to me at the time."

Tanyel and Olivia clashed a number of times on the show, with fans accusing the Sussex actress of ‘picking on’ Tanyel.

Viewers felt it was unfair that Spencer Wilks was kicked off the show by the girls, without considering his growing relationship and feelings for Tanyel.

Olivia then took umbrage with a joke Tanyel made following Spencer’s elimination, in which she asked for more boys to be sent into the villa for her.

The Brighton brunette was critical of the hair stylist’s comments behind her back, telling the other girls it showed she did not care for Spencer.

Later in the same show, having found out with Olivia said, Tanyel told the 27-year-old she felt "picked at" and didn't like that the comments were made about her behind her back.

When Maya Jama asked Tanyel about her relationship with Olivia, she said: "You know, we don't know yet, I need to see it for myself but I have heard a few things.

"I just wanted her happiness, I didn't care, I knew I wasn't going to try anything, I felt like it was more problems on her side of things that I didn't even know about."

Tanyel concluded that she did not believe Olivia and Kai’s relationship would last, as the remaining islanders prepare for the popular Casa Amor challenge.

Dubbed the 'ultimate relationship test', six new girls and six new boys head into the main TV villa and neighbouring villa Casa Amor, having a week to try and form a romantic connection with the current islanders.

In last night’s episode (February 12), while the girls are getting ready, Samie Elishi receives a text which reads: “Girls, shush keep it quiet it’s time for you to sneak out of the Villa as you are off on a girly getaway, grab any essentials and please leave the Villa immediately #MakeABreakForIt #CasaAmor.”

Meanwhile in the main villa, as the boys speculate as to the girls’ whereabouts, it all becomes clear when they receive a text, which reads: “Boys, the girls have gone away for a few nights, please now pack them a case for their trip #GoneForAGoodTimeNotALongTime #CasaAmor.”

As the girls make themselves at home in Casa Amor they all chant: "What happens in Casa Amor stays in Casa Amor."

The current couples going into the Casa Amor challenge are:

Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall

Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Casey O'Gorman and Claudia Fogarty

1 . From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR9: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Tanyel. The 24-year-old spoke after she exited season 9 of the popular dating show on Thursday, February 9. Photo: ITV