Love Island: Luca Bish enjoys steamy night with Gemma Owens in The Hideaway and remains one of the favourites to win

Fans of the popular dating show were left outraged on Wednesday after watching 23-year-old Luca suck on Gemma’s toes, as the 19-year-old rolled around in bed giggling.

Their erotic moment came after Gemma flashed her breasts at Luca from the villa's balcony, earlier in the day.

The whole exchange led to former England striker Michael Owen, Gemma’s dad, to tweet emoji of a a face covering their eyes with their hands.

On Thursday’s episode, the Islanders chose Luca and Gemma as the couple to spend the night in the hideaway.

Gemma said in The Beach Hut: “"Finally. I feel like it has been a long time coming. So nice it’s just gonna be us two. I’m just buzzing.”

The couple dressed up in saucy underwear, with both admitting they could see themselves falling in love with the other, before falling asleep.

In the morning, Luca told Gemma he was ‘obsessed’ with her and informed the other Islanders that nothing happened in The Hideaway, which they didn't believe.

Luca and Gemma are joint second favourites to win Love Island at 11-4, according to William Hill’s latest market odds.

Cumbrian rugby pro Jacques O’Neil and Swansea paramedic Paige Throne are the current favourites, having seen their odds fluctuate from 13-8 to 7-4 over the last few episodes.

Microbiologist Dami Hope, from Dublin, and hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, from London, are also tipped 11-4.

Tony Kenny, head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “This week has already been so explosive in the villa and we’re only halfway through! The heart rate challenge has put some couples through the mill, so it’ll be interesting to see if they continue to withstand the tests up against them.