Love Island: Who is Luca Bish? Sussex fishmonger announced in villa line-up

Sussex’s Luca Bish has been confirmed in the line-up for the upcoming series of Love Island.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:11 pm

The Brighton fishmonger will feature in season eight of the dating show.

The 23-year-old said, “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made.

"I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

Luca Bish. Picture from ITV

Mr Bish said he came out of a four-year relationship around a year ago.

He added, “I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart.”

Mr Bish currently has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.

He said, “I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

"If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates.”

Season eight of Love Island starts on Monday, June 6, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Last year Sussex’s Lucinda Strafford took part in the show.

The Ditchling resident even spoke about the village on the series.

Jack Barlow, who went to Rye College, also appeared on Love Island last season as he entered enter Casa Amor – a secret villa where couples are put to the test as they meet new men and women.

