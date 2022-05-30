Love Island: Who is Luca Bish? Sussex fishmonger announced in villa line-up

The Brighton fishmonger will feature in season eight of the dating show.

The 23-year-old said, “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made.

"I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

Luca Bish. Picture from ITV

Mr Bish said he came out of a four-year relationship around a year ago.

He added, “I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart.”

Mr Bish currently has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.

He said, “I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

"If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates.”

Season eight of Love Island starts on Monday, June 6, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.