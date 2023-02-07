Actors from the Star Wars movies were out in force in Horsham on Saturday.

They were helping to celebrate the annual Star Wars Day organised by Gobsmack Comics in Horsham’s Swan Walk shopping centre.

The celebration of all things Star Wars was held for the first time since 2020 following the Covid pandemic.

The event featured actors from across the movies and TV shows signing autographs and sharing their stories.

From a Galaxy Far, Far Away ... to Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre. Photo: Stephen Candy Photography

It also featured characters such as Stormtroopers and even a Wookie. There was a life-size speeder bike and R2-D2 as well.

Gobsmack Comics use the event to raise money for local children’s charity The Springboard Project and, with the help of some generous donations from their suppliers, the charity raffle managed to raise £1,559.

Gobsmack Comics owner Drew Dewsall said: “The event is about fun and when you see the way the faces of children and adults alike light up you realise it is an event like no other in the Horsham calendar and it brings the Galaxy Far, Far Away right to the doorstep of the people of Horsham.”

Actors from the Star Wars movies attending included: Ross Sambridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Clem So (The Force Awakens), Ross Beadman (Revenge of the Sith), Terry Madden and Chris Bunn (A New Hope), Michael Henbury, Willie Coppen,Tina Simmons, John Mogridge,David Stone and Brian Wheeler (Return of the Jedi),Alan Austen (The Empire Strikes Back), Eileen Roberts (A New Hope), Laurie Goode (A New Hope), Kenny-Lee Mbanefo (Force Awakens, Rogue One, Solo).

Star Wars came to Horsham on the Force Day - February 4: Photo: Stephen Candy Photography

The Star Wars event proved fun for children and adults alike in Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre on Saturday