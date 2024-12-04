'Madness': EV charging points block entrance to Horsham church

Electric vehicle charging points being installed at the entrance to a Horsham church have been denounced as ‘madness.’

Parishioners at St Leonard’s Church in Cambridge Road hit out at the installation after suddenly discovering barriers around the front of the church at the weekend.

St Leonard’s vicar, the Rev Sam Maginnis, said churchgoers were shocked when they discovered the EV chargers being installed on Saturday.

Barriers had been erected along the entire frontage of the church. "There was a real sense of shock and concern,” he said, adding that the church had not been given any previous warning by West Sussex County Council – which is responsible for the work. “We hadn’t been contacted by them during the consultation process.”

There are fears that visitors to the church, especially at services such as weddings and funerals, will not be able to access the entrance with wedding cars and hearses left blocking the road. Parishioners have described the situation as ‘madness’ and ‘daft.’

"The immediate frontage of the church has been blocked,” said the Rev Maginnis. He said it was also a worry that cars using the charging points would be there for a considerable amount of time.

"St Leonard’s is not used just as a church,” he said. “Other community groups also use it and this will impact on them.”

Parking is already difficult in the area with both sides of Cambridge Road frequently lined with parked vehicles. Parishioners took to social media to share their concerns. One described it as ‘madness.’ Another said: “Seemingly a lack of consideration or thinking this through and totally disrespectful.” Another added: “It’s a daft place to put them.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We have been in contact with the church to reassure them and their parishioners that there are no proposed changes to the current parking arrangements at this location.

"The EV charging bays will be marked but available for any type of vehicle to park there, as they currently do in-line with the existing permit restrictions.

"Therefore, there is absolutely no reason from our point of view why the existing arrangements for funerals and events should not continue.”