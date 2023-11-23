Magical Frost Fair event returns to St Leonards this weekend

People can watch a colourful procession of fairy tale characters going through the streets on Saturday November 25 when the Frost Fair returns.

The procession will feature characters like the Snow Queen and her court, a giant and fur clad wildmen led by drummers. It leaves Christ Church in London Road, at 12 noon and follows a route along the lower part of Norman Road and up Western Road, finishing at Kings Road, where there is a winter street market taking place from 10am – 4pm, offering a chance to buy some unique Christmas gifts.

There will also be entertainment from Winter Warmers Border Morris team.

Here are some pictures from last year’s event, taken by Alan Roberts, to get people in the mood.

1 . Frost Fair 2022 in St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Frost Fair 2022 in St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

2 . Frost Fair 2022 in St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Frost Fair 2022 in St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

3 . Frost Fair 2022 in St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Frost Fair 2022 in St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic