September 26:

Matthew Wilson, 53, of Milward Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on January 21. He also pleaded guilty to causing £10 damage to property belonging to the victim at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Robin Standley, 60, of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault on a woman, causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 25. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. he was fined £80.

Scales of Justice

Adam Oram, 51, of Elmstead Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on October 4, last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

James Marten, 51, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at St Leonards on October 11, last year. He was sentenced to 23 weeks in prison suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence was ‘a sustained assault in a domestic setting’. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation.

October 3:

A 17-year-old Hastings boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Filsham Road, St Leonards, on March 29. He also pleaded guilty to causing £500 damage to an internal door belonging to Brighton housing Trust at St Leonards on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a one year contract and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

A 17-year-old Hastings boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a machete with a blade of 22 inches, in a public place at Regency Gardens, St Leonards, on July 15. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at The Ridge, Hastings, on July 19. Sentencing was adjourned until October 31, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

A 16-year-old Bexhill boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to using an e-scooter on Station Road, Bexhill, on August 5 with no licence or insurance. He was fined £50.