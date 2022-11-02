This is what we encountered when we braved the scariest Halloween house in Hastings
Photographer Justin Lycett gathered all his courage to capture pictures of the most terrifying house in Hastings on Halloween night this week
Each year the Hawkins family transform their home at Ponswood Drive, St Leonards into a spectacular spooky haunted house with zombies rising from the lawn and terrifying killer clowns. But it is all for a good cause. Over the years they have raised hundreds of pounds for local charities and good causes by providing people with seasonal scares. This year they were collecting donations for St Michael’s Hospice.
Rosemary Hawkins said: “My two sons Kelton and Elijah worked hard to put this together, with the help of friends Kian, Liam and Pete.”
Kelton and Elijah added to the scares by dressing as sinister clowns.
