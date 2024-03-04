Main A259 through Hastings three week road closure starts today

The Bourne will be closed for re-surfacing with the team working between East parade and Old London Road, including the entrance to Harold Road.

A diversion route will be in place via priory Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Elphinstone Road. An alternative diversion route for HGV’s will be in place via the A21, A28 and A268.

Access for residents will be unaffected between the Priory Road junction and approximately 100 metres north of the junction with High Street.

If you need vehicle access beyond that point, you can discuss it with the team on site. There will be delays while the area is made safe and vehicles are escorted by site marshalls.

The resurfacing work will include removing and replacing the existing road surface, kerbing and footway repairs and the replacement of a high friction surface in some locations.

Hastings Council leader Julia Hilton said: “There is one section, adjacent to the Isobel Blackman Centre and Bourne Court, that every lorry and bus bumps over, causing adjacent buildings to shudder and vibrate, so this at least needs addressing.

"The road sinks in places, just south of the pedestrian crossing, near Courthouse Street, possibly because of the stream running under the road. This section need completely re-building to make it safe and stop the buildings shaking when heavy lorries drive over the section that has sunk.”

Residents say they are concerned that the road works will cut off access from the pay and display public car park in the Bourne, during the evening period and that they may affect theatre-goers using the Stables Theatre in the Bourne during March. They have called on drivers with resident parking permits to be allowed free parking in the Rock-a-Nore car park while the work is carried out.

Properties close to the carriageway may experience temporary disturbance, including noise and flashing lights.

The contractors have said that the work will be subject to weather conditions and could be delayed in the event of heavy rain.

1 . Main road closure at The Bourne Main road closure at The Bourne Photo: supplied

2 . Main road closure at The Bourne Map of road closure and diversions Photo: supplied