Main car park at Birling Gap National Trust to be closed for two days
The car park at the National Trust site will be closed on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21 due to ‘planned maintenance’ on the site.
Demolition works are also taking place at the Birling Gap Hotel which is within the property known as Crowlink, Birling Gap and Belle Tout which is also owned by The National Trust.
The National Trust plans to move its café and visitor centre to the rear of the building and has plans for the rest of the west wing of the building to be demolished.
In a statement, the National Trust added: "Our overflow car park, Café & Shop will be open as usual.
“The Visitor Centre will be open from 12pm on Wednesday 20th and Friday 22nd.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our visitors.”