Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The car park at the National Trust site will be closed on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21 due to ‘planned maintenance’ on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Trust plans to move its café and visitor centre to the rear of the building and has plans for the rest of the west wing of the building to be demolished.

The main car park at Birling Gap is set to be closed for two days due to planned maintenance. Picture: Bob Newton

In a statement, the National Trust added: "Our overflow car park, Café & Shop will be open as usual.

“The Visitor Centre will be open from 12pm on Wednesday 20th and Friday 22nd.