A 26-year-old businessman from Felpham who turned over £1 million in his first year of trading is on top of the world after winning a major prize at the Sussex Business Awards.

Taking place at the Grand Hotel in Brighton last month, the awards celebrate ‘the innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders in the region’ across a range of categories.

Among the latest crop of winners was Sam Hickman, who was presented with the Young Achiever of the Year Award by newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam launched his business – Summerley Recruitment – during lockdown and, in less than two years, has hired hundreds of staff to man events and festivals all over the country, turning over £1 million pound profit in 2021.

Sam Hickman, 26 collecting his award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British F1 tournament at Silverstone, the Queens Tennis Tournament, Brighton Pride, Victoria Festival in Southsea and Goodwood’s Festival of Speed are just some of the events the fledging company has helped cover.

Although the business itself is based in Chichester, Sam hails from Bognor Regis – where he has lived all his life. In fact, he makes a point of helping out at his old school, Felpham Community College, having previously held mock interviews and a CV masterclass for year 11 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Richardson, who works at Summerley Recruitment, said: “I entered Sam in the Young Achiever category at the Sussex Business Awards because I think he's achieved great things, and is an inspiration to other young people. We were incredibly thrilled when he won.”

Sam, reflecting on a productive 18 months at the helm of a new company, said: “it has been an extremely busy but enormously successful 18 months, thanks to the hard work of our staff. I’m incredibly proud of my team, and the trust from our clients to support their operations at some of the best events the country has to offer. We have a few key months ahead with Christmas events and training our new office team members, then it’s full steam ahead ready for 2023!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Summerley Recruitment, which specialises in hiring staff for the hospitality and catering sector, visit summerleyrecruitment.co.uk.

Read more