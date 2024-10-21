Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major hitch has hit plans for a £10.7 million revamp of Horsham’s Capitol Theatre.

Horsham District Council is to scale down the theatre’s refurbishment following an announcement from a key contractor that it needed to increase its cost estimate by more than 25 per cent.

The council initially gave the go-ahead for improvements including increased seating, replacement of boilers, extra toilets, and the refurbishment of the theatre’s glass foyer.

The Capitol would have been closed between April 2025 and November 2026 while the work was completed.

But a council spokesperson said this week: “Work to develop these plans has been ongoing for the last six months. However, within the last few weeks a key contractor has announced that they would be increasing the cost estimate for the project by over 25 per cent. A decision has now been taken to rescope the project at a reduced cost.

“Plans will now be revised which look to schedule improvements to key areas of the venue including seating, roof repairs and replacement of the end-of-life boilers with air source heat pumps.

“Throughout the planning process key stakeholders have been involved and across the summer period a public survey was also carried out which captured the views of residents. This feedback has been considered and will be reflected in the prioritised refurbishment work.”

Horsham District Council director of communities Paul Anderson said: “As a council we are disappointed that predicted escalating costs beyond our approved budget means we have had to make the decision to downscale the project and original ambition.

"However, this is the right thing to do and builds on the council’s reputation for prudent financial management. Quite simply, at this point in time and based on the predicted costs, the financial risk was too great.

“We are still committed to making improvements which will enhance the overall customer experience, meet our environmental ambitions and secure this much-loved cultural venue for the future, whilst maintaining and ensuring financial diligence.

“Our community and customers have always been at the heart of our refurbishment plans and our thanks go out to the 1,200 people who took the time to share their views in our survey. We look to reflect these in the work we will carry out.”