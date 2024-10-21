Construction of new Horsham Aldi store nears completion: This is when it will open
The discount supermarket chain had originally hoped to open the store at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way, Horsham, last year but faced a string of delays to its plans.
Now however, building is almost complete with the finishing touches underway before the supermarket finally opens next month. Planting and landscaping works are currently taking place.
An Aldi spokesperson said the supermarket will open within the next few weeks. The spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Horsham store is progressing well as we move towards opening in November this year.
"This will create up to 40 jobs for the community and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”
