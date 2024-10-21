Construction of new Horsham Aldi store nears completion: This is when it will open

By Sarah Page
Published 21st Oct 2024, 10:06 GMT
Construction of a long-awaited new Aldi store in Horsham is now nearing completion.

The discount supermarket chain had originally hoped to open the store at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way, Horsham, last year but faced a string of delays to its plans.

Now however, building is almost complete with the finishing touches underway before the supermarket finally opens next month. Planting and landscaping works are currently taking place.

An Aldi spokesperson said the supermarket will open within the next few weeks. The spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Horsham store is progressing well as we move towards opening in November this year.

Landscaping works are now taking place at the new Aldi store in Albion Way, Horsham, which is to open in NovemberLandscaping works are now taking place at the new Aldi store in Albion Way, Horsham, which is to open in November
"This will create up to 40 jobs for the community and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”

