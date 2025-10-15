Major Horsham housing expansion sparks fresh concerns over lack of schools

Major plans for new housing in the Horsham area have sparked fresh concerns over a lack of secondary schools in the district.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Councillor Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, says it is likely that at least two additional secondary schools would be required within the area.

She spoke out in a message to Horsham District Councillor Alex Jeffery after he raised concerns with her over infrastructure requirements needed to cope with local housing expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jeffery pointed out extra pressure being heaped on secondary school places after a government planning inspector gave the go-ahead for 800 homes to be built at Horsham Golf Club off Worthing Road, despite opposition from Horsham District Council.

Major plans for new housing in the Horsham district have sparked fresh fears over a lack of secondary schools

He says that children of families on that development, once built, are likely to queue-jump families in Southwater whose children have struggled to get local school places in recent years.

And Councillor Russell admitted that local secondary schools would be considered ‘full’ once those new homes were built, despite Horsham’s Millais School recently becoming co-educational.

Councillor Jeffery says that considering all forthcoming planning applications, including those already approved, Southwater and the surrounding area was facing the possibility of an additional 2,200 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “With the new Government's direction of travel when it comes to development, it is important that vital accompanying infrastructure is included as part of major developments.

"Both county and district authorities need to work closely to ensure that infrastructure requirements are accurately forecasted ahead of time, planned and costed to act as a safeguard against the recent shortfall in places we have seen in the Southwater area and beyond in recent times.”

He called on the county education department to work closely with the district council in lobbying the Department for Education to secure the necessary funding.