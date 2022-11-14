Edit Account-Sign Out
Major new store opens in Horsham town centre

A major new store has opened in Horsham town centre.

By Sarah Page
37 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 9:51am

Luxury fashion and homeware brand Oliver Bonas – which has branches across the country including in Guildford, Reigate and Brighton – has opened new premises in West Street.

It has taken over a site previously occupied by Closs and Hamblin which has now moved across the street near the entrance to Swan Walk shopping centre.

Oliver Bonas is famed for selling fashion, homeware, jewellery, furniture and gifts and has several branches in London, as well as nationwide.

