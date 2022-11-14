Major new store opens in Horsham town centre
A major new store has opened in Horsham town centre.
Luxury fashion and homeware brand Oliver Bonas – which has branches across the country including in Guildford, Reigate and Brighton – has opened new premises in West Street.
It has taken over a site previously occupied by Closs and Hamblin which has now moved across the street near the entrance to Swan Walk shopping centre.
Most Popular
Oliver Bonas is famed for selling fashion, homeware, jewellery, furniture and gifts and has several branches in London, as well as nationwide.