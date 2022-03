Emergency gas repair works are being carried out and Worthing Road between the junction of Fairbank Road and Andrews Lane in Southwater is closed.

Gas company SGN says the closure is likely to last until March 14.

Meanwhile, Crawley Road in Horsham is also closed at the junction of Fairbank Road and Andrews Lane for gas repairs.

The Southwater road is likely to stay shut until March 14