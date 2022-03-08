‘Crunch time’ for decision over lethal Downs Link crossing near Horsham

The group has been battling for years to get West Sussex County Council to build the bridge over the A281 at a point where the busy road splits the link path in two at Rudgwick, near Horsham.

Warnings about the dangerous crossing came tragically true in July 2020 when a young man on a Downs Link charity bike ride died after being involved in a crash with a lorry.

At an inquest into the young cyclist’s death the coroner told West Sussex County Council it had to make the crossing safe and noted that it had commissioned a feasibility study.

Tributes left at the spot on the Downs Link where a cyclist tragically died

The group - Bridge The Downs Link - says the feasibility study has now been completed and the council is currently considering its next move.

A spokesperson said: “The long journey to building a bridge at the lethal A281 Downs Link crossing is at a critical juncture.”

And he added: “A bridge is technically straightforward at the site and is expected to cost no more than £2 million.

“According to government figures, that’s about the same amount as the cost to society every time someone is killed on our roads.

“A bridge is the only option which makes the crossing safe for everyone.”