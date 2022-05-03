Man taken to hospital in ‘serious condition’ after jumping off Eastbourne Pier

Police said emergency service crews were called to Eastbourne Pier at around 7.20pm on Sunday, May 1.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The man was pulled from the water by the lifeboat crew and taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eye-witness said the coastguard rescue helicopter was also at the incident.

Emergency service crews by Eastbourne Pier. Picture from Laurence Baker SUS-220205-101436001

An RNLI spokesperson said, “Once on scene, the inshore lifeboat quickly located the casualty who was recovered onto the lifeboat and life-saving casualty care [was] carried out.

“The casualty was then taken ashore and passed into the care of waiting ambulance personnel and coastguard rescue helicopter paramedic.

“Our station doctor had also been transferred ashore from the all weather lifeboat.”

READ THIS: Two people arrested following fight at Eastbourne shopping centre