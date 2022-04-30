The best seaside town in Sussex has been revealed

An annual survey has announced which seaside town is the best-rated in Sussex.

From the 4,303 people who took part in the Which? survey, Rye was determined to be the best seaside town across East and West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People were asked to rate seaside towns and villages based on eight categories – beaches, seafront/pier, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, peace and quiet, and value for money.

The Sussex coast E28176P ENGSUS00120130907113555

Each category was scored out of five, with an overall destination score being decided.

Rye, which is two miles from the sea, placed 22nd overall with a score of 76 per cent.

The category scores were:

Food and drink = 4/5

Tourist attractions = 3/5

Scenery = 4/5

Shopping = 4/5

Peace and quiet = 3/5

Value for money = 3/5

The town did not receive a rating in the beach and seafront/pier categories.

Bamburgh, a village in Northumberland, retained the title of Britain’s best seaside destination.

With a population of around 400, the village gained a score of 87 per cent.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said, “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s.