The best seaside town in Sussex has been revealed

An annual survey has announced which seaside town is the best-rated in Sussex.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:34 pm

An annual survey has announced which seaside town is the best-rated in Sussex.

From the 4,303 people who took part in the Which? survey, Rye was determined to be the best seaside town across East and West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

People were asked to rate seaside towns and villages based on eight categories – beaches, seafront/pier, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, peace and quiet, and value for money.

The Sussex coast E28176P ENGSUS00120130907113555

Each category was scored out of five, with an overall destination score being decided.

Rye, which is two miles from the sea, placed 22nd overall with a score of 76 per cent.

The category scores were:

Food and drink = 4/5

Tourist attractions = 3/5

Scenery = 4/5

Shopping = 4/5

Peace and quiet = 3/5

Value for money = 3/5

The town did not receive a rating in the beach and seafront/pier categories.

Last year Rye placed seventh in the country with a score of 81 per cent.

Bamburgh, a village in Northumberland, retained the title of Britain’s best seaside destination.

With a population of around 400, the village gained a score of 87 per cent.

Bognor Regis and Skegness came bottom with an overall score of 49 per cent.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said, “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s.

Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.”

READ THIS: Eastbourne ranked in Britain’s best seaside destination survey

See inside this delightful Sussex thatched country cottage from 17th century

Sussex police constable dismissed and former PC would have been sacked said disciplinary panel

RyeBamburghHolidaymakersFood