Man taking outdoor shower every day for a year scrubs up at Hastings RNLI station

Guy Addington started the fundraising drive last September and reached day 168 today (Tuesday, February 15).

He is aiming to raise £10,000 in total and has managed more than £4,300 so far.

Guy was in Hastings RNLI station last Wednesday (February 9) where he undertook his daily challenge.

He has also set up a Just Giving page online.

On it, he said: “For nearly 30 years I have both volunteered and worked for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboat crew as a volunteer and in our Water Safety team as staff.

“I’m passionate about trying to make a dent in the 600 to 650 lives that are still lost at sea and at the coast each year.

“To this end I have started this year-long challenge that is aimed at creating another platform from which to talk about water safety and drowning prevention messages. I’m also, obviously, very keen to raise some funds to further our work in lifesaving around the coast of the UK and Ireland.

“As well as having a passion for the prevention of drowning, I also feel an affinity with the coastal environment and I really want to ‘do my bit’ to help to prevent coastal and sea pollution.

“The concept of taking my shower outside provides an opportunity to talk about cold water immersion, drowning prevention and the responsible use of the drainage system.”