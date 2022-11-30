Managing director of CPJ Field in Burgess Hill receives OBE from King Charles III

The managing director of CPJ Field, the UK’s oldest funeral directors, has received his OBE from King Charles III in person.

Jeremy Field was awarded an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in the 2022 New Year’s Honours List in January.

The Sussex-based business, which is in Marchants Way, Burgess Hill, was founded in 1690 and is a tenth generation family-run funeral directors.

The award was made in recognition of Jeremy’s vital support and advice to the funeral sector during the Covid-19 pandemic and the beneficial impact on bereaved families.

Jeremy Field, the managing director of CPJ Field, has received his OBE from King Charles III

Jeremy said: “I am incredibly proud and yet hugely humbled to have been singled out for this remarkable honour, and it was a privilege to be awarded by the new King at Buckingham Palace.”

Jeremy added that it was beyond his wildest dreams to have been appointed OBE. He said: “I am extremely fortunate to work in our family company leading a team of extraordinary people whose remarkable efforts 24/7 over the course of the pandemic have made a real difference to the lives of a huge number of people.

“It is through the wisdom and knowledge they have shared with me that I’ve been able to make sure that the needs of funeral directors and bereaved families have been front of mind for decision makers throughout. I truly believe that it is because I stand on the shoulders of giants that I have achieved anything deserving of this great honour. I hope that all my family, friends and colleagues can share a little in this award as without you all none of it would ever have happened.”

CPJ Field is now calling on UK residents to support its #PaidLeaveToGrieve campaign, which encourages all UK employers to offer a flexible paid bereavement policy to its staff. The company is supporting employers by developing a downloadable employer pack with template policy wording and conversation guides. CPJ Field is led by siblings Jeremy, Emily and Charles, alongside the Board of Directors, which includes five members of the Field family. Visit www.cpjfield.co.uk.

