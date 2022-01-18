Mary’s Meals campaign to help hungry children

Mary’s Meals serves more than two million children with a nutritious meal every school day in 20 of the world’s poorest countries, including Malawi, South Sudan and Haiti.

The promise of a good meal attracts children to the classroom, giving them the energy and opportunity to learn, and the chance of a brighter future.

Whether it be walking, swimming, dancing or cycling, the charity’s Move For Meals campaign allows participants to fundraise by getting sponsored for their achievement.

Move For Meals campaign helps hungry children in some of the world's poorest countries.

Individuals or groups can get involved in the campaign by choosing to be sponsored for their challenge or can donate to Mary’s Meals.

Morven Macgillivray, supporter engagement manager at Mary’s Meals, said: “Getting sponsored to Move For Meals will motivate everyone taking part, spurring them on to the next step, the next jog, the next lap of the pool, knowing that their effort can and will change the lives of some of the world’s most deprived children by ensuring they get at least one nutritious meal every school day.

“And, thanks to the charity’s Double The Love campaign, donations made to Mary’s Meals before 31 January 2022 will be matched by a group of generous supporters, with up to £1.6 million available – meaning your moves will go twice as far!”