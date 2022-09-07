Mass protest to take place in Ringmer against lorries using the village as a "rat run"
Ringmer residents have been invited to a mass photo call next week to discuss the increasing numbers of HGVs using the village as a cut-through.
The call, organised by local residents and councillors, will take place on the village green on Tuesday (September 13).
Green Party district councillor Emily O’Brien said: “Whilst we all support our local drivers and deliveries, there is hard evidence that a growing number of lorries are using Ringmer as a rat run.
"People with small children and disabilities are particularly affected and many are afraid to walk along the main road because of the narrow pavements and sheer volume of traffic.”
Residents are invited to bring banners or just turn up, and are also encouraged to sign and share an online petition.
Fellow Green Party councillor Johnny Denis said: “Other county councils including West Sussex have introduced lorry route networks to encourage HGVs away from unsuitable B-roads, and we are calling on East Sussex County Council to do the same.”