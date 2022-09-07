The call, organised by local residents and councillors, will take place on the village green on Tuesday (September 13).

Green Party district councillor Emily O’Brien said: “Whilst we all support our local drivers and deliveries, there is hard evidence that a growing number of lorries are using Ringmer as a rat run.

"People with small children and disabilities are particularly affected and many are afraid to walk along the main road because of the narrow pavements and sheer volume of traffic.”

Residents are invited to bring banners or just turn up, and are also encouraged to sign and share an online petition.

