Love Island star signs for Sussex football club

Luca Bish, who finished second with Gemma Owen, made his debut for Hailsham Town FC on Tuesday, September 6.

Mr Bish’s girlfriend Miss Owen is the daughter of former Liverpool and Manchester United football player Michael Owen.

On Tuesday Hailsham Town posted on social media: “Delighted to announce a new arrival at The Beaconsfield. Previously with Saltdean United, welcome to the Stringers Luca Bish!"

Hailsham Town said Mr Bish made his debut in front of a ‘packed house’ of 164 as the club lost 3-2 at home against Crowborough Athletic in the Peter Bentley Cup.

A club spokesperson added: “The Stringers started brightly, with new boy Luca Bish causing problems early on with a dangerous run into the box, only for Charlie Playford's powerful effort to be blocked on the line by the visitors.”

Hailsham Town’s next home game is on Saturday, September 17, against Billingshurst.

