Mayfield Fire Station: information events announced during consultation on possible closure
The fire service said the consultation opened on Monday, July 5, and runs until September 27.
They said the findings would be considered at a Fire Authority meeting in December 2024.
A spokesperson said: “The full Options Appraisal was presented to our Fire Authority in June and can be read at www.esfrs.org/mayfield.”
They said the options consider factors like ‘Mayfield’s contribution to overall service risk reduction and resilience’, as well as ‘proposed arrangements for maintaining public safety in the area currently served by Mayfield’.
The spokesperson said: “Analysis for all the options shows we are still able to meet the Service attendance standards.
“Option 1 – Maintain Mayfield as a single appliance On-Call fire station and uplift the availability to the Service’s minimum standard of 50% from the 6% availability in 2023.
“Option 2 – Closure and sale of the fire station, keep the fire appliance and reinvest the revenue staff costs.
“Option 3 – Closure and sale of the fire station and appliance, and reinvest staff costs.
“Option 4 – Closure and sale of the fire station and appliance, and removal of the On-Call section as an additional saving to meet budget shortfall if required.”
The six information sessions will be in Mayfield in August and September and there will be an online session as well. ESFRS said invitations are being sent to locals by post. People are asked to book using a form at forms.office.com/e/iT8SLkEcq8 or by calling 0303 999 1000 or 01323 462 003 (Minicom). ESFRS said priority will be given to those living in and around Mayfield.
The events are:
Monday, August 12: Scout Headquarters Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield TN20 6NT. Session 1 – 6pm. Session 2 – 7pm.
Wednesday, August 14: Online Teams, 7pm until 8pm.
Wednesday, August 28: Scout Headquarters Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield TN20 6NT. Session 1 – 6pm. Session 2 – 7pm.
Saturday, September 7: Scout Headquarters Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield TN20 6NT. Session 1 – 2pm. Session 2 – 3pm.
