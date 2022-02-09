Mayors from Lewes, Newhaven and Seaford work together to fight food poverty

The Mayors of Lewes, Newhaven and Seaford organised 300 volunteers to ask shoppers outside the town’s Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose to donate items to ensure no Lewes child whose family depends on the food bank goes hungry this half-term.

Mayor of Newhaven, Councillor Lesley Boniface, admitted to being “humbled to see shoppers' generosity" as she waved her copy of the food banks' shopping lists on her placard.

Councillor Stephen Catlin, Mayor of Lewes, said: "There is 30% child deprivation in parts of Lewes despite it looking like a rich town. Elements of the town have been neglected such as its industrial and working class heritage but Lewes should be for everyone."

3 mayors with Cllr Christine Brett and Diana Uprichard at Lewes foodbank collection Photo Credit Melanie Hobson and Nigel French

Councillor Rodney Reed, Mayor of Seaford, added: "It’s important to raise awareness of food poverty in our area which this collection does."

The mayors' collection was safely stowed away in brand new reusable canvas shopping bags, made for free by Diana Uprichard and her team at Dolly sewing emporium's offshoot, 'Sew for Good'.

7,752 items of food and household goods were collected from more than 36 collection shifts and will be given to foodbanks in Lewes, Newhaven, Ringmer and Seaford.

READ MORE: